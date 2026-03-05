Updated 5 March 2026 at 21:04 IST
RN Ravi To Be The Next West Bengal Governor After CV Bose's Abrupt Resignation | Who Is He?
RN Ravi is set to become the next Governor of West Bengal following the sudden and shocking resignation of CV Ananda Bose from the post.
Kolkata: RN Ravi, who is presently serving as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, is set to become the next Governor of West Bengal following the sudden and shocking resignation of CV Ananda Bose from the post. The reason behind Bose's resignation is not clear yet. The development comes just ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, scheduled to be held on March 16.
Who Is RN Ravi?
Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is a former bureaucrat who earlier served as the Governor of Nagaland and Meghalaya. Born in Patna, Bihar, Ravi started out as a journalist before joining the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1976.
