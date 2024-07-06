Published 20:30 IST, July 6th 2024
BJP Condemns Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's Remarks 'Need To Spread Islam Among Non-Muslims'
The BJP condemned the statements made by the Mayor of Kolkata when the latter allegedly said that those who were not born Muslims were ‘unfortunate.’
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sitting TMC Minister Firhad Hakim Stirs Controversy With Remarks Against Non-Muslims | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
20:30 IST, July 6th 2024