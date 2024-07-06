sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 20:30 IST, July 6th 2024

BJP Condemns Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim's Remarks 'Need To Spread Islam Among Non-Muslims'

The BJP condemned the statements made by the Mayor of Kolkata when the latter allegedly said that those who were not born Muslims were ‘unfortunate.’

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BREAKING: Sitting TMC Minister Firhad Hakim Stirs Controversy With Remarks Against Non-Muslims
Sitting TMC Minister Firhad Hakim Stirs Controversy With Remarks Against Non-Muslims | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

20:30 IST, July 6th 2024