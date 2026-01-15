BJP Criticises Mamata Banerjee Over Army Remarks, Calls It ‘Insult to Our Heroes’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her recent remarks alleging political interference by an Indian Army officer, calling her statement “baseless” and an attempt to drag the armed forces into “vote-bank politics”.

Reacting to a video in which Mamata Banerjee accused the Commandant of the Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William of acting at the behest of the BJP, the party shared the clip on its official social media handle and said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo had “reached a new low” by questioning the neutrality of the Army.

“Accusing a Commandant at Fort William of political interference is not just baseless - it’s an insult to our heroes”, the BJP said in its post, asserting that the Indian Army remains “the gold standard of neutrality”. The party alleged that Mamata’s remarks were aimed at diverting attention from what it claimed was increasing scrutiny over “illegal voters and fraudulent identity cards” in the state.

The BJP further accused the TMC of politicising constitutional and national institutions to retain power. “It seems the TMC knows that without their ‘manufactured’ vote bank, their foundation crumbles”, the party said, adding that the Chief Minister was attempting to distract the public by targeting the armed forces.

The controversy stems from Banerjee’s comments in a recently surfaced video, where she alleged that the Army Commandant at Fort William was working under the influence of the BJP and interfering in administrative matters. Without providing specific evidence, she suggested that certain actions were being carried out to politically benefit the ruling party at the Centre.

The issue has also reignited political tensions in West Bengal, with the BJP accusing the TMC of routinely dragging central institutions into political disputes, while the TMC maintains that it is raising concerns about alleged misuse of authority.