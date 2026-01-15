Explosive WhatsApp Chats Sent By TMC To Create Chaos, Hamper Calcutta HC's Hearing On I-PAC Case

Kolkata: Republic TV has accessed explosive evidence that purportedly showed how the Trinamool Congress (TMC) pre-planned a chaos at the Calcutta Hight Court in order to hamper court hearing over Enforcement Directorate's raids against political consultancy firm I-PAC. The evidence showed WhatsApp chats allegedly sent by the legal cell of Trinamool Congress (TMC) asking legal officers and party supporters to mobilise outside the court to create chaos and disrupt proceedings.

The WhatsApp chats was submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before the Supreme Court. The messages, sent to a group chat, purportedly read, “Today, 9/01/2026, court number 5, item number 10, please come everyone.” It further read, “At 1 pm today, there will be a gathering at B Gate. Everyone is requested to come. We will be going to the rally of Hon’ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Bus and vehicles have been arranged.”

After the messages were sent on the group, a massive ruckus was witnessed at the court, following which the hearing had to be adjourned.

Advertisement