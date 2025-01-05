BJP Candidate Outdoes Lalu on Filthy Sexism, Promises Roads as Smooth as Priyanka Vadra’s Cheeks

New Delhi: A day after BJP released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2024, BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri has made a sexist remark, outdoing Lalu Prasad Yadav's previous remark. Ramesh Bidhuri has promised roads as smooth as ‘Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks'.

A video of BJP candidate from Kalkaji, Ramesh Bidhuri has surfaced on the internet where he has outdone Lalu Prasad Yadav's remark and has promised roads as smooth as ‘Priyanka Vadra’s cheeks' in Kalkaji, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections.

Ramesh Bidhuri can be seen saying in the video, “I promise you.. just like we built roads of Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will make all roads of Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi's cheek.”

‘Lalu Yadav Should Apologise’: Ramesh Bidhuri After Sexist Remark

On being questioned about his sexist remark, Ramesh Bidhuri demanded an apology from Lalu Yadav and defended Hema Malini. He said, "First Lalu Yadav should apologize for his statement on Hema Malini. Just because Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter of great family, I should apologize but not Lalu Yadav? Is Hema Malini not a woman? Why because she is from a common family? Hema Malini has worked hard coming from a common family."

BJP Candidate Outdoes Lalu on Filthy Sexism Who Compared Roads to Hema Malini's Cheeks

Ramesh Bidhuri's statement is a counter to a filthy sexist remark made by senior politician Lalu Prasad Yadav who had compared to make roads ‘as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks'. During a rally in Bihar, RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had promised roads in the state as smooth as the cheeks of Hema Malini.

Ramesh Bidhuri vs Atishi: BJP Politician Launches Attack on AAP

Ramesh Bidhuri, who will be contesting against Delhi CM Atishi from Kalkaji, launched an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri on Wednesday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' saying that the people of Delhi are fed up with the false promises of party's national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. This follows the Delhi government's Women and Child Development (WCD) department issuing a clarification regarding the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana' announced by the AAP ahead of the 2025 assembly elections.

The department stated that no such scheme has been officially notified. "The people of Delhi are fed up with the false promises of Arvind Kejriwal. In the states where BJP is in power, many schemes are being run to benefit women. Arvind Kejriwal knows that he has not done anything in the last 10 years and he has committed fraud, on which the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi Government has issued a notice and said that action will be taken," he said.