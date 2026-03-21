BJP Dubs Telangana Budget 'Big Zero', Calls It 'Most Disappointing'

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP on Friday launched a scathing attack on the state budget presented by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Batti Vikramarka, terming it "the most disappointing budget ever" and accusing the Congress government of failing to honour its key promises.

In a press statement, the State BJP Chief Spokesperson and Media In-charge NV Subhash said the "overall summary of the Congress Budget 2026 is a big zero," alleging a complete disconnect between pre-election assurances and actual budgetary allocations.

The BJP pointed out that several flagship promises made by the Congress government have found no meaningful reflection in the budget. The much-publicised 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, which promised financial assistance to farmers--including clearing dues in five instalments amounting to Rs 45,000 per acre--has not been adequately provided for, the party claimed.

Similarly, the assurance of Rs 4,000 financial support to unemployed youth appears to have been ignored in the allocations, raising serious concerns about the government's commitment to addressing unemployment.

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Also, the assurance of Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women. Highlighting what it described as glaring omissions, the BJP listed multiple sectors that have been "completely neglected" in the budget. These include Dearness Allowance (DA) for government employees, housing provisions for journalists, funding for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasa programme, wage hikes for ASHA workers, and the absence of any clear job calendar.

The party also criticised the lack of provisions for schemes such as financial support initiatives for women, stating that even symbolic commitments have been overlooked.

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Taking a sharp dig at the ruling dispensation, the BJP spokesperson remarked that while expectations were high, the budget has only delivered “consistent failure across all sections of society.”

"The Congress government has once again proven that its promises were nothing more than electoral rhetoric. This budget neither inspires confidence nor offers relief to farmers, youth, employees, or women," the statement added.