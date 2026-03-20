Maharashtra Women's Panel Chief Rupali Chakankar Resigns After Pic With Rape Accused Astrologer Ashok Kharat Surfaces

Nashik: Maharashtra State Women's Commission (MSWC) chairperson Rupali Chakankar submitted her resignation to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Friday. This comes after the Opposition demanded Chakankar's immediate resignation over her alleged links with rape accused astrologer Ashok Kharat, who was seen purportedly abusing women in more than 50 videos.

Rupali Chakankar said that her decision to step down from the post is to ensure that a fair and transparent investigation into the case could take place.

In a post on X, Chakankar said, “Today, I submitted my resignation from the position of Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission to the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party, our leader, and the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of the state, respected Sunetra Tai. In light of the allegations currently being made through various media, I have decided to tender this resignation, accepting moral responsibility so that a fair and transparent investigation can take place. In this regard, respected Sunetra Tai will take the appropriate decision! I will soon present my detailed stance on this matter.”

Rupali Chakankar resigns | Image: X

Earlier in the day, Chakankar met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a “thorough and objective investigation” into the Ashok Kharat women's atrocity case. She called for a high-level inquiry into the matter to “bring out the truth of this case”.

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Rupali Chakankar Pictured With Ashok Kharat

After the arrest of Ashok Kharat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushama Andhare shared a picture of the astrologer with Rupali Chakankar. In the picture, Chakankar was seen holding an umbrella for Kharat as they stood conversing on a road. Sharing the picture on social media, Andhare wrote, “We fear that if Rupali Chakan once again misuses her highly responsible position in the Women's Commission to help such a sexual predator, who will take responsibility for it? Because for such a fraudulent astrologer, Chakan herself is standing there holding an umbrella...!”

Ashok Kharat is a 67-year-old self-proclaimed godman, numerologist and astrologer.