Published 09:21 IST, October 2nd 2024
Ruling BJP Expels its Tripura VP Patal Kanya Jamatia For 'Anti-Party' Activities
The ruling BJP in Tripura expelled its state vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for "anti-party" activities.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The ruling BJP in Tripura expelled its state vice president, Patal Kanya Jamatia, for "anti-party" activities. | Image: Shutterstock / Representative
