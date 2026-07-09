BJP Fields Ex-TMC Leaders Sukhendu Roy, Sushmita Dev & Prakash Baraik for Rajya Sabha By-Poll in Bengal

New Delhi/Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday fielded three newly inducted leaders — Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, and Prakash Chik Baraik — as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-elections from West Bengal.

The trio formally joined the BJP today, just weeks after resigning from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) last month. Their induction and immediate nomination signal the party’s aggressive push to strengthen its presence in the state by bringing in experienced opposition voices.

In a separate development, the BJP has also named Satishbhai Govindbhai Patel as its candidate for the Vidhan Sabha by-election from the Manjalpur constituency in Gujarat.

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Party sources indicated that the decisions were finalized after internal deliberations, aiming to consolidate organizational strength ahead of the polls. The Rajya Sabha by-elections in West Bengal have gained significance as the BJP seeks to expand its upper house representation in a state traditionally dominated by the TMC.

