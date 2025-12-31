BJP Gears Up For Tamil Nadu Elections With 'Thamilagam Thalai Nimir Thamilanin Payanam' Initiative

New Delhi: The BJP is gearing up for the Tamil Nadu elections, and their "Thamilagam Thalai Nimir Thamilanin Payanam (A Tamilian's Journey of Pride) initiative, beginning in October 2025, featured several public meetings, interactions, and bike rallies. Led by BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, the statewide Yatra, which will conclude in January 2026, highlighted the DMK government's alleged misgovernance and graft.

Simultaneously, AIADMK's Edappadi Palaniswami completed 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamilagathai Meettpoam' (Protect People, Save Tamil Nadu), a yatra blaming DMK for failures. Both alliance partners highlighted key schemes to court voters. AIADMK's 3-month, 12,000-km yatra covered all 234 constituencies in 175 meetings. Edappadi K Palaniswami vowed, "We'll protect people, save Tamil Nadu."

Union Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Tamil Nadu in January. His two-day proposed visit will include meetings with party leaders. He will also hold a public meeting and a meeting with office bearers to review the poll preparation, party sources told ANI. Union Minister and BJP election in-charge Piyush Goyal visited Tamil Nadu earlier this month, assessing preparation with allies. Co-incharges Arjun Ram Meghwal and Murlidhar Mohol also visited the state. The BJP is testing mobilisation as seat-sharing talks surge.

The BJP-AIADMK alliance face criticism from the DMK, with Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the centre of watering down MNREGA by ushering in the VB-G RAM G act. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The BJP government has weakened the 100-day employment scheme, which benefited women the most; 86 per cent of beneficiaries were women. This is anti-women governance, supported shamefully by opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

Despite such obstacles, we continue to create achievements that the nation looks up to. I say with pride: no government has empowered women like the Dravidian Model government. This is only the beginning. Dravidian Model 2.0 will expand these schemes further." Reacting to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's statement, senior BJP leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy called it a political gimmick for the polls.

"This is all a political gimmick due to the upcoming elections. He's making false promises. The DMK government is involved in various forms of corruption and trying to hide it with false promises to the people of Tamil Nadu," he said. Tamil Nadu is set to undergo Legislative Assembly elections in 2026.