Punjab: Prior to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stated that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), its returning ally, will lead their alliance. On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that the Akali Dal would be the alliance's "elder brother" and that, should the NDA win the state's government, the party in this role will also be appointed chief minister.

The revelation provides important insight into the power-sharing arrangement between the two parties, who have reconciled after a six-year separation. Though the Chief Minister's position seems to be established, it is still unclear how the two parties would split the 117 Assembly seats.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Shah said both parties would contest all 117 seats together. Responding to a question about which party would be the senior partner, he said, "Naturally, the Shiromani Akali Dal will play the role of the elder brother. The Akali Dal and the BJP will contest together. Both parties will jointly contest all 117 seats, while the Akali Dal will be in the role of the elder brother."

When asked about the NDA's Chief Ministerial face in Punjab, Shah made it clear that the senior partner would get the top post. "The elder brother becomes the Chief Minister. Whoever is the elder brother becomes the Chief Minister," he said.

Advertisement

What Will BJP And SAD's Seat-Sharing Formula Look Like?

Shah did not specify how many seats each party would run for, but he did clarify that the BJP and SAD would run together in all 117 Assembly seats. An key aspect of the alliance's electoral understanding is still uncertain because the precise seat-sharing plan has not yet been agreed.

Advertisement

However, the announcement puts SAD at the forefront of the alliance, with the BJP agreeing to take on a supporting role. The specifics of seat-sharing are anticipated to be worked out later by the two parties.

As both parties get ready to take on the governing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in the 2027 Punjab polls, their relationship has been restored.

Drug-Free Punjab, Law And Order Among Alliance's Top Priorities

Shah also outlined the issues that the BJP and SAD intend to focus on in Punjab. He identified drug trafficking, deteriorating law and order and criminal gangs as major concerns, particularly given the state's position as a border state.

He said both parties had discussed Punjab's challenges and agreed on a common set of priorities. Making Punjab drug-free, improving law and order, ensuring the security of the state and eliminating criminal gangs will be among the alliance's main objectives.

"The biggest hallmark of the BJP and the NDA is that wherever there is an NDA government, law and order has remained sound. Both our parties have discussed several issues concerning Punjab, and we have a consensus on them," Shah said.

"Our topmost priority will be a drug-free Punjab, fixing law and order to provide security in this border state, and eliminating these gangs. This is our topmost priority, and it will be the foremost issue in the manifestos of both parties," he added.

Six Years After Farm Laws Fallout, BJP And SAD Reunite

On Tuesday, November 24, the BJP and SAD announced the reunion of their alliance, ending their six-year split. Following the Akali Dal's withdrawal from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) due to the Center's three farm laws, the two parties split apart in September 2020.

In opposition to the law, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, a prominent SAD figure and the wife of Sukhbir Singh Badal, also resigned from the Union Cabinet. Following protracted farmer protests, the Center eventually overturned all three farm laws.

After winning the Assembly elections in 1997, 2007, and 2012, the two parties, who had been partners since November 1996, jointly controlled Punjab.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal described the renewed partnership as an "emotional alliance" rather than just an electoral arrangement. He said the coming together of the two parties was aimed at protecting Punjab's interests, particularly those of farmers and young people.

Calling the announcement an "auspicious day", Badal recalled that the relationship between the BJP and SAD had been established by his late father and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal.