'BJP Govt In UP Firmly Planted Like Angad's Foot': Amit Shah Predicts Return To Power, Promises UCC Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power in Uttar Pradesh, comparing the party's position in the state to 'Angad's foot' and declaring that nobody could dislodge it. Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah also predicted that the opposition party would remain out of power in the state for the next 30 years.

Addressing the BJP Uttar Pradesh State Working Committee meeting in Lucknow, Shah expressed confidence in the party's prospects ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections and said its position in the state was firmly established.

Drawing a reference from the Ramayana, Shah compared the BJP government's position to Angad's foot, which, according to the epic, could not be moved despite repeated attempts by Ravana's warriors.

Shah said the BJP's political position in Uttar Pradesh was similarly unshakeable and asserted that the party would form the government again in the state.

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Targeting Akhilesh Yadav, the Home Minister said the Samajwadi Party would not return to power in Uttar Pradesh for the next three decades. He also took aim at the opposition party over its political legacy and its role in the events surrounding the Ram temple movement.

Amit Shah Promises UCC In Uttar Pradesh

In a significant announcement ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, Shah promised that the BJP would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttar Pradesh if voted back to power.

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He said the party was committed to implementing the code in the state, pointing out that UCC had already been introduced in other states.

The proposed Uniform Civil Code seeks to establish a common set of personal laws governing matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and succession, irrespective of religious communities.

Shah Targets SP Over 1990 Ayodhya Firing

Shah also attacked the Samajwadi Party over the October 30, 1990, police firing on kar sevaks in Ayodhya during the Ram temple movement.

He questioned the SP's claim to political support in Uttar Pradesh, contrasting the firing on Ram devotees with the BJP's role in the construction of the Ram temple.

The Home Minister also criticised opposition parties over allegations of vote theft and electoral irregularities, comparing their accusations against the Election Commission to a losing team blaming the umpire after a match.

He said the BJP was prepared to discuss the allegations in Parliament and challenged opposition leaders to seek a special session for a debate.

BJP Begins Preparations For 2027 Assembly Elections

Shah's remarks came as the BJP stepped up preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in which the party will seek a third consecutive term.

The meeting was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary, party's state in-charge Vinod Tawde and national general secretary Smriti Irani, among other leaders.

Shah urged party workers to remain united and work towards securing another victory in the state, reiterating his confidence that the BJP would retain power.

The BJP won the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2017 and 2022, and is now looking to maintain its political dominance in the country's most populous state.