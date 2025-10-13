'BJP Has Fake Statistics': Akhilesh Yadav On 'Infiltration' Remarks

Lucknow: Days after the remarks of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the Muslim population, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that the party has "fake statistics".

Yadav, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, took a dig at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saying that the latter hails from Uttarakhand and should be "sent" there.

"...The BJP has fake statistics. If you believe the BJP's statistics, you will be ruined. We have infiltrators here, too, in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister is from Uttarakhand. We want him to be sent to Uttarakhand...So, tell me, are there infiltrators in the BJP or not?"," Yadav told reporters on Sunday.

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of "telling lies" in his remarks concerning infiltration and disparity in population growth across all religions.

In an interview with ANI, Owaisi claimed that the Muslim population has increased by 4.4 per cent from the first census to the 2011 census, and taking a jibe at Amit Shah, he said his mathematics is “weak.”

He said, “Amit Shah made a statement about the population. He is telling lies after lies. From the first census to the 2011 census, the Muslim population has increased by 4.4 per cent. Mohan Bhagwat stated that the population of one community is increasing significantly, while Yogi Adityanath later claimed that the population of indigenous people is decreasing. Mohan Bhagwat is now saying to have three children.”This comes after Amit Shah's remarks on Friday, stating that the disparity in population growth across all religions observed in the censuses from 1951 to 2011 is primarily due to infiltration.

He claimed that the Muslim population has increased at a rate of 24.6 per cent, while the Hindu population has decreased by 4.5 per cent. Shah clarified that this decline is not due to the fertility rate but rather due to infiltration.

"Today, infiltration, demographic change, and democracy; I want to say without hesitation that until every Indian understands these three issues, we cannot ensure our country, our culture, our languages, and our independence. These three topics are interconnected..." Shah said.