Foreigners At Jantar Mantar Protest Trigger ‘Major Security Breach’ Concerns, BJP Says ‘Tukde-Tukde Gang’ Conspiring Against India
Videos circulating on social media channels captured American citizens at the Jantar Mantar protest site, reportedly filming proceedings and participating in demonstrations.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: A major political controversy erupted after foreign nationals were spotted at a protest organised by citizens' groups and civil society bodies at Jantar Mantar, prompting sharp reactions from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders who alleged a coordinated attempt by external entities to influence domestic policy debate.
Videos circulating on social media channels captured American citizens at the Jantar Mantar protest site, reportedly filming proceedings and participating in demonstrations.
The presence of foreign nationals at a political demonstration sparked security concerns and demands for an immediate investigation into the organisation behind the rally.
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