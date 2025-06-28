Kolkata Rape Case: BJP Holds Massive Protest Against TMC in West Bengal

Kolkata: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday held a massive protest in Kolkata against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged gangrape of a law college student in South Kolkata’s Kasba area.

According to police reports, the female law student was allegedly gangraped on her college campus by fellow students, some of whom are said to have links with the TMC. The incident has shocked the city and brought back memories of the RG Kar Medical College case that sparked outrage last year.

BJP leaders, including Union Minister Shakuntala Majumdar, led the protests in the city. The police had to set up barricades to control the crowd and stop the protestors from marching further.

BJP’s Dilip Ghosh lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of remaining silent on growing crimes against women. “Mamata Banerjee does not even acknowledge such incidents. Women in West Bengal are scared to step out of their homes. The TMC should at least condemn such acts,” he told ANI.