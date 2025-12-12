Tamil Nadu BJP Pushes for FIRs in Twin Scams Worth Rs 888 Crore and Rs 1,020 Crore

New Delhi: In a fresh development, Tamil Nadu BJP leader K. Annamalai targeted Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) minister KN Nehru stating they had requested the Tamil Nadu government, especially the DGP, to file a case against Nehru, his family members and his accomplice for various reasons.

Annamalai underlined Enforcement Directorate's October 2025 letter, which flagged Rs 888 crore scam in Tamil Nadu, in the ministry run by minister KN Nehru and added that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to 35 lakh in the exams conducted for engineers and other officials were collected.

He added, "The Enforcement Directorate has sent a dossier to the Tamil Nadu DGP... Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Section 66, mandates that the Enforcement Directorate provide it in writing to the concerned authority if it has found any information about an offence...," as per news agency ANI.

The minister said no FIR has been lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police Department until now and highlighted ED had written 258-page dossier on December 3, 2025 to Tamil Nadu DGP, flagging Rs 1020 crore scam in which KN Nehru and family were paid bribes by the contractors. Despite the letter being sent to Tamil Nadu DGP, no FIR has been registered until now, the minister asserted.

Advertisement

He added Tamil Nadu BJP thereby demands immediate registration of two FIRs - one for Rs. 888 crore scam cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Department and other for Rs. 1020 crore scam tender scam in Tamil Nadu.

ED alleges Rs 1,020 crore bribe

The Enforcement Directorate on December 8 wrote to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, urging registration of a First Information Report over alleged manipulation of tenders in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

Advertisement

The agency flagged alleged bribes totalling Rs 1,020 crore collected from contractors for tender benefits.

The ED in its letter stated 7.5 per cent to 10 per cent of the contract value for MAWS works was allegedly collected as party funds by associates of a DMK minister, as per reports.

Responding to the allegations, MAWS Minister KN Nehru In an X post said he would “legally confront the ‘one complaint a day’ and ‘one smear campaign per hour’ orchestrated by the RD at the behest of the ‘AIADMK-BJP alliance."

Cash-for-jobs racket

Earlier, Annamalai had levelled serious allegations against the DMK government, accusing it of orchestrating a Rs 888-crore cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) department.

Annamalai, citing two news reports, alleged that 2,538 posts in the MAWS Department were sold for bribes of ₹35 lakh each ..

He claimed that out of 1.12 lakh applicants in early 2024, thousands of deserving candidates were denied government jobs because they could not afford the bribes.

Calling for accountability, the BJP leader demanded a judicially monitored CBI probe into the alleged scam.

KN Nehru's family links