Celina Jaitley Domestic Violence Case: Court Seeks Income Affidavits From Both Parties; Hearing Adjourned To January 27

New Delhi: In a fresh update in actress Celina Jaitley Haag's domestic violence case against her Austrian husband Peter Haag, the Mumbai Court today (December 12, 2025) adjourned the matter to 27th January, 2026 giving both parties time to file their income affidavits and Haag time to file his reply, after which both parties will be heard.

The domestic violence case levelled against Peter Haag was heard by the Court today where he appeared through his counsel when the matter came up.

Celina's relationship

The couple -Celina Jaitley and Peter Haag- married for 15 years, are embroiled in contentious dispute where former Miss India Jaitley has filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act against her husband Haag, alleging domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation. She also accused her husband of undermining her financial independence and dignity reportedly.

Represented by Karanjawala & Co, the actress has also sought Rs 50 crore as compensation, claiming loss of earnings due to his conduct and also sought Rs 10 lakh monthly maintenance from her husband.

In November when the matter had come up before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Andheri, for verification and issuance of notice after verifying the complaint, the Court had directed that notice be issued to Haag.

Celina's Petition

Celina in her petition alleged her husband Haag is a ‘narcissistic’ and “self-absorbed” individual with short temper and ‘alcoholic tendencies’, and has no empathy towards her or her children. The actress added she returned to India from Austria as she sustained emotional, physical, sexual, and verbal abuse on part of her husband.

The actress has requested the court to restrain Haag from entering her Mumbai residence and has also sought custody of their three children as Hagg has 'completely blocked her access to her children, who are currently in Austria in his custody," the plea stated.

The actress in her Instagram post earlier mentioned, "In my darkest hour, the legal force to reckon with, Karanjawala & Co, became the shield I needed to fight for my dignity & rights, I am so grateful for their unwavering understanding and protection."

Jaitly is represented by a team from Karanjawala & Co., comprising Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Niharika Karanjawala Misra, Principal Associate and Rytim Vohra Ahuja, Senior Associate, as well as local Mumbai lawyers Arpan Rajput and Hinal Sanghavi.