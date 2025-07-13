BJP Leader Shot Dead in Patna’s Sheikhpura, Second High-Profile Killing in Less Than Two Weeks

Patna: In a chilling reminder of rising crime in Patna, former BJP Kisan Morcha (farmers’ wing) president Surendra Kewat was shot dead on Saturday night (July 12) in Sheikhpura village under the Pipra police station area of Punpun block, when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at him, making it the second high-profile murder in the city in less than 14 days.

Just days earlier, on July 4, prominent businessman and BJP supporter Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his Patna residence while returning home, an incident that was caught on CCTV.

Leaders Rush to Hospital as Family Grieves

Kewat, 52, was rushed by locals to AIIMS Patna after sustaining four gunshot wounds, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The first visual of one of the shooters has emerged, helping investigators in the case.

As news of the murder spread, Phulwarisharif MLA Gopal Ravidas and former minister Shyam Rajak reached the hospital, meeting the grieving family to offer condolences.

Meanwhile, Masaurhi DSP Kanhaiya Prasad Singh, along with the Pipra police, arrived at the crime scene and launched an investigation. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also examined the spot for evidence, and police have intensified raids to track down the killers.