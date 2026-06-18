BJP Leader, Two Others Boxed In by Trucks and Burnt Alive Inside SUV Over Sand Mining Dispute in Chhattisgarh's Koriya

A long-running dispute over sand mining operations escalated into violence late Tuesday night, leaving three people dead, including a local BJP leader, in Naugain village under the Sonhat police station limits in Chhatisgarh.

The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Bharat Singh, popularly known as Lalla Singh—a BJP leader and former Janpad Panchayat Vice President—along with his brother Nagendra Singh and relative Virendra Singh. Another individual, Mayank Singh, survived the attack but remains in critical condition at a hospital in Bilaspur.

Trapped and Set on Fire

According to investigators, Bharat Singh and his associates had traveled to Naugain village following a phone call to negotiate a settlement regarding an ongoing dispute over local sand quarry operations. However, the meeting turned into an ambush.

Initial findings indicate that the victims' Toyota Fortuner SUV was intercepted and boxed in by trucks from both sides, blocking all potential escape routes. Attackers then repeatedly rammed the SUV with a light tipper truck, heavily damaging the vehicle and jamming its doors. While police are awaiting the formal forensic report to determine the exact cause of the blaze, early reports and family testimonies state that fuel was poured onto the vehicle before it was set on fire. Bharat Singh was charred to death at the scene, while Nagendra and Virendra succumbed to severe burn injuries during treatment.

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Months of Escalating Tension

The conflict stems from a deep-rooted rivalry over sand mining and transportation routes in the region. The sand quarry lease in the area was held by Bharat Singh’s family, while a rival local faction—associated with the family of another local political figure, Manoj Tripathi—operated the tipper trucks used for sand transport.

Tensions had been building for months across mining hubs in Sonhat, Kailashpur, Telimuda, Beliya, and Chhingura over unauthorized revenue collections and transport control. A verbal altercation between the two families on Monday reportedly preceded Tuesday night’s violent clash.

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Police Action and Political Fallout

Following the killings, the police registered a case against nine named individuals under charges of murder and attempted murder. Four suspects from the rival faction—identified as Akshat Tripathi, Vishal Tripathi, Satyaprakash Tripathi, and Mannu Tripathi—have been arrested. A search operation is underway to locate the remaining suspects.