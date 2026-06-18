Black Magic? 'Depressed' Doc Kills House Help In South Delhi, Found Sitting Next To Her Dead Body

New Delhi: A case of gruesome murder has surfaced from South Delhi, where a dermatologist allegedly bludgeoned his house help with a bat before stabbing her to death at his house in the upscale Mount Kailash area, sending a wave of panic in the vicinity.

Shockingly, when police arrived at the crime scene, they discovered the doctor sitting next to the victim's dead body, which was lying in a pool of blood on the rooftop of the murderer's house. According to police, a PCR call was received at Police Station Amar Colony at around 11:36 AM on Thursday, reporting that a woman had been murdered on the terrace of a building in Mount Kailash.

The accused doctor has been identified 45-year-old Manish Gupta. As per reports, Gupta was suffering from depression for a long time.

As per reports, Manish Gupta confessed to the murder, claiming that he killed Meena on suspicion of practicing black magic. However, police have not yet ascertained the exact motive behind the brutal killing. Police stated that they are investigating the case from all possible angle.

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Gupta has been arrested by police. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered.

Further details are awaited.

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Less than two months ago, a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer's 22-year-old-daughter was murdered in southeast Delhi's East of Kailash area.