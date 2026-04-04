'BJP May Ask For Your Account Number...': Mamata Warns Women Voters Amid Bengal Poll Season

Malda: Addressing a public rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned people not to trust BJP leaders with poll promises, especially with bank account numbers, since they will take away the money they receive from the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, a popular direct benefit transfer program for women beneficiaries in the state.

"I know a lot of money comes in during elections. Mothers and sisters, stay alert - the BJP people will come to your homes in the name of the West Bengal government, in the name of the TMC government, and ask for your bank account number, saying they'll give you money. Don't give them your account number, even by mistake; they'll take away the money from your Lakshmi Bhondar. This is their trick," Banerjee said.

The TMC supremo also claimed that she had asked the Congress to accompany them to the Election Commission, and protest, but the grand old party decided against it.

“We had told the Congress several times that we should go to the Election Commission together to protest, but you didn't go. Today, you'll field candidates and win elections, but you won't stand with the people in their difficult times,” Banerjee said.

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The TMC and the Congress have been on the same page against the SIR, or voter revision system, but has chosen different political means to protest against the issue.

Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. In the 2021 assembly election, held in eight phases in 2021, the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state assembly polls.