Published 21:32 IST, November 16th 2024
BJP MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi Rescued From Mob Attack In Imphal After Fresh Violence In Manipur
Manipur on Saturday witnessed fresh violence after violent mob targeted ministers residence while a BJP MLA was also seen being escorted by the cops.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi rescued from a mob attack after fresh violence in Manipur | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:19 IST, November 16th 2024