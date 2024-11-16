sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BJP MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi Rescued From Mob Attack In Imphal After Fresh Violence In Manipur

Published 21:32 IST, November 16th 2024

BJP MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi Rescued From Mob Attack In Imphal After Fresh Violence In Manipur

Manipur on Saturday witnessed fresh violence after violent mob targeted ministers residence while a BJP MLA was also seen being escorted by the cops.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BJP MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi, Imphal, Manipur
BJP MLA Soraisam Kebi Devi rescued from a mob attack after fresh violence in Manipur | Image: Republic
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

21:19 IST, November 16th 2024

BJP Manipur