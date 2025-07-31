BJP MP Ravi Kishan Urges Centre To Bring New Law To Regulate Food Prices, Gives Example of Samosa

New Delhi: Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan on Wednesday urged the Centre to enact a law to regulate the prices of food items available at eateries including hotels, restaurants and roadside dhabas.

The BJP MP from Gorakhpur emphasized the need for a uniform pricing system across the country, stating that the prices of certain food items often do not correspond to their quantity.

“In one place, the samosa is small; in another, it is large. Prices also differ widely," he said during the zero hour in the Lok Sabha.

“A samosa at a roadside eatery has a different price than one in a hotel, and even the sizes are different," he added.

"You can get dal tadka for Rs 100 at some places, Rs 120 at others, and Rs 1,000 at a hotel," he further said.

Kishan noted that varying prices make it difficult for customers to determine appropriate order quantities. He supported his argument with a practical example, explaining that if four people dine out, they cannot predict the portion size they will receive for a given price.

Drawing attention to the issue, the BJP MP remarked that despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's transformative reforms across various sectors, this matter has not received adequate focus.

"I urge the government to introduce a law to regulate the prices, quality, and quantity of food items to ensure affordability for customers," he said.