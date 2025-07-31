Who Is S.B.K. Singh, The New Commissioner of Delhi Police? | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday appointed S.B.K. Singh, a 1988-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, as the acting Commissioner of Delhi Police, following the retirement of Sanjay Arora.

The incumbent police commissioner, Sanjay Arora, is retiring today. Arora delivered his farewell speech in Hindi at Kingsway Camp.

S.B.K. Singh is currently serving as the Director General of Home Guards (DGHG). According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, he will assume additional charge as the commissioner from August 1. He is set to retire in January 2026.

Singh, an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, is a 1988-batch IPS officer from the AGMUT cadre. He joined the service after completing his graduation with honours in Physics from St. Stephen’s College in 1986. He also holds an MBA in Human Resource Management.

With a career spanning over three decades, he has held several prestigious positions. He served as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh in 2018 and the DGP of Mizoram in 2019. He was appointed Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Northern Range, in 2022.

Singh began his career as an Assistant Commissioner of Police in the Central District and was later appointed Superintendent of Police in Arunachal Pradesh in 1992. He has also served as Additional DCP of South Delhi, and DCP in both Northeast and Central districts.