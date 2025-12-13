BJP-NDA’s Historic Win In Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Hailed As 'Watershed Moment'

Thiruvananthapuram: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (BJP-NDA) has made a historic and significant victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation Elections, securing a mandate that has been termed a “watershed moment in Kerala’s politics”. The win marks a shift in the political landscape of Kerala, which had been a stronghold of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The BJP-NDA successfully crossed the halfway mark, securing 50 seats in the expanded 101-member civic body. This result concludes the decades-long dominance of the Left parties in the Corporation. According to the final calculations, the LDF was reduced to 29 seats, while the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) managed to win 19 seats, with two going to Independents. The victory is seen as the BJP’s most significant achievement in Kerala's local body polls to date, signalling a noticeable change in urban views.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for the BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state.

"Thank you, Thiruvananthapuram! The mandate the BJP-NDA got in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is a watershed moment in Kerala's politics. The state's people are certain that the development aspirations can only be addressed by our Party. Our Party will work towards this vibrant city's growth and boost 'Ease of Living' for the people," PM Modi added in his post.

Advertisement

“I express my gratitude to all the hardworking BJP activists who worked among the people to ensure outstanding success in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation. Today is also a day to remember the activities and struggles of the activists from various generations in Kerala who worked at the grassroots level and helped make this result a reality today. Our activists are our strength; we take pride in remembering them!” his post added.

"My gratitude to the people across Kerala who voted for BJP and NDA candidates in the local body polls in the state. Kerala is fed up with UDF and LDF. They see NDA as the only option that can deliver on good governance and build a #VikasitaKeralam with opportunities for all." PM Modi said in his post on X.

Advertisement

Why is The Win Historic?

The BJP-NDA's victory in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation is considered a historic and watershed moment in Kerala politics, as the win effectively ends the Left Democratic Front's (LDF) control over the city's civic body, which the LDF had held for approximately 45 years. The success marks a major political transformation by breaking the long-standing stronghold of the Left in the state's capital city.

It marks the first time that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a majority and assumed power in any municipal corporation in Kerala. The party has traditionally struggled to gain ground in major elections. Thiruvananthapuram is the state capital and a highly significant urban centre. The victory signals a notable change in urban voter sentiment and provides a boost for the NDA's preparations for the upcoming State Assembly elections.