BJP President Nitin Nabin Hosts 50 Nations' Envoys For Diwali Milan At Party HQ

New Delhi: BJP National President Nitin Nabin hosted Heads of Mission from 50 countries and 90 senior diplomats for Diwali Milan Samaroh at the party Headquarters on Friday.

In a post on X, BJP President asserted that the event celebrated India’s rich cultural traditions and the spirit of friendship and togetherness.

Nabin further emphasised that the gathering reinforced the bonds of goodwill, mutual understanding, and cooperation between India and nations across the world.

"Delighted to host Head of Missions and senior diplomats from various countries for Diwali celebrations at BJP Headquarters today, joined by Union Ministers and senior BJP leaders. A wonderful evening celebrating India’s rich cultural traditions and the spirit of friendship and togetherness. Reflecting PM Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the gathering reinforced the bonds of goodwill, mutual understanding and cooperation between India and nations across the world," said Nabin.

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Union Ministers and senior party leaders also attended the event.

According to Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, the gathering aimed to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and festive traditions while strengthening goodwill, friendship and people-to-people ties with countries across the world.

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The event came after the conclusion of the first National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) at the BJP headquarters extension on Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in New Delhi.

The meeting witnessed detailed deliberations on the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' campaign.

The meeting was attended by BJP National President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, BJYM National President Hemang Joshi, National General Secretary Harish Dwivedi and youth wing office-bearers from across the country.

Addressing the main session, Nabin congratulated the newly constituted BJYM team and highlighted the party's ideological journey over the past 40-45 years.

Recalling the BJP's growth, he said there was a time when the party's ideology had not reached the masses extensively, but today, under the successful leadership of PM Modi Ji, the BJP's public welfare policies have reached every town, village, and chaupal of the country, the press note stated.