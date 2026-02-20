'Rahul Gandhi Sharam Karo...': BJP Protests Outside Rahul's Residence After Congress' 'Shirtless' Demonstration At AI Summit

New Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi on Friday after Congress workers staged a ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam. The demonstrators were seen raising slogans like “Rahul Gandhi Sharam Karo”, with a youth leader saying, “Rahul Gandhi and his followers always try to create obstacles in whatever work Modi ji does.”