Updated 20 February 2026 at 18:39 IST
'Rahul Gandhi Sharam Karo...': BJP Protests Outside Rahul's Residence After Congress' 'Shirtless' Demonstration At AI Summit
BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi on Friday after Congress workers staged a ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: BJP Yuva Morcha held a protest outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's residence in New Delhi on Friday after Congress workers staged a ‘shirtless’ protest at the AI Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam. The demonstrators were seen raising slogans like “Rahul Gandhi Sharam Karo”, with a youth leader saying, “Rahul Gandhi and his followers always try to create obstacles in whatever work Modi ji does.”
Advertisement
The protesters are demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi after Youth Congress workers barged into the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and staged a shirtless protest while raising anti-Modi slogans at the high-security venue.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 20 February 2026 at 18:29 IST