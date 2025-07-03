Again? Kerala Congress Caught Sharing Distorted India Map Showing Kashmir in Pakistan, Deletes Post Quietly Amid Outrage

New Delhi: Congress has once again landed in controversy after its Kerala X handle shared a world map criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foreign visits, showed Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Later, the Kerala Congress X handle deleted the post and shared a corrected version with an accurate map.

The BJP was quick to react and slammed Congress, accusing the party of deliberately distorting the India's Map.

The post, shared from the official Kerala Congress handle on X, highlighted countries PM Modi has visited by marking them in red and referred to the remaining grey areas as “bucket list” countries. But the map used for the graphic triggered strong reactions after it was found to show a distorted image of India's boundaries.

Following a backlash, the Congress unit deleted the post and shared a corrected version with the proper map.

BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Deliberate’ Map Error

Reacting strongly, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said this wasn’t the first time Congress had shared a distorted map of India.

“The Kerala Congress has shared a map which shows Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Just a few days ago, we saw a similar post from Congress’ national handle. Now this happens again from Kerala, and earlier from Tamil Nadu too. This is not a coincidence, it’s a well-thought-out pattern,” he said.

Poonawalla accused Congress of trying to divide India.

Congress Faces Heat for Repeated Incidents

BJP leader Amit Malviya also weighed in, sharing a screenshot of the now-deleted post. “Shocking but not surprising. Congress Kerala has shared a map of India that cedes parts of Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan and China,” he wrote on X.

This is not the first time Congress units have faced heat over map issues. Just last week, the Tamil Nadu Congress unit had used an incorrect map during a campaign against the BJP-led government. BJP leaders allege this is part of a larger pattern and not an isolated mistake.