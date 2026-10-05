BJP Releases List of 8 Candidates for Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections
The nominations reflect the ruling party’s carefully calculated strategy to balance social engineering, regional representation, and key senior leadership requirements.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Preparing for crucial parliamentary battles in the Upper House, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central leadership has finalised its key recommendations and released its list of candidates for eight seats in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.
The nominations reflect the ruling party’s carefully calculated strategy to balance social engineering, regional representation, and key senior leadership requirements.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.