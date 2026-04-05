Puducherry Assembly Elections: BJP Releases Election Manifesto; Promises LPG Cylinders, 'Pink Autos', E-Scooters

Puducherry: Amid the polling season, the BJP which is eyeing at expanding its footprint in Puducherry, the saffron party on Sunday released its election manifesto for the union territory, promising a slew of welfare and development measures. The manifesto was released by Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of Puducherry Home Minister A. Namassivayam and party state president V. P. Ramalingam.



Among the key promises, two free LPG cylinders per year to all ration card holders, one each during Pongal and Vinayagar Chaturthi, stand out amid the worldwide energy crunch owing to the war in Iran.

For women voters, the BJP has proposed a “Pink Autos Initiative” which includes subsidies of up to Rs 50,000 and free driving training. Similarly, the ‘Anbu Thangai Thittam’ promises to provide e-scooters to meritorious Class 12th girl students.

The party which is power in the Union government has also promised 60% domicile reservation for Group C and D government jobs and 20% reservation for local students in Union Territory public universities. It has also promised expanding recruitment to fill vacant government school teacher posts.



The BJP has promised a financial boost for fishermen during the annual 61-day fishing ban, raising assistance from Rs 8,000 to Rs 12,000. It has also pledged to build 5,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

For farmers, the party has proposed an additional Rs 3,000 top-up over PM-KISAN, increasing total yearly support to Rs 9,000, along with livestock aid and a Rs 200 crore crop relief fund. Youth-focused measures include 10,000 internships offering a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000.

Advertisement

On the infrastructure front, the manifesto highlights steps to tackle drinking water shortages, including the installation of 30 Water ATMs, desalination units in Puducherry and Karaikal, and modern filtration systems. Railway upgrades are also part of the plan, such as renaming Puducherry Railway Station after Mahakavi Bharathiyar, launching a weekly Bharathiyar Garima Express, introducing a Vande Metro between Chennai and Puducherry, and a Vande Bharat service linking Mysuru with Puducherry.

Additional proposals include reviving sugar mills, setting up subsidised ‘Atal Unavakam’ meal centres, boosting MSMEs through a Rs 1,000 crore credit guarantee fund, and positioning Puducherry as a hub for wellness and medical tourism. The manifesto also outlines district-level development plans, measures to curb drug abuse, and increased financial support for panchayats.

Advertisement