BJP Releases ‘Report Card’ on DMK, Claims Only 150 of 505 Promises Fulfilled Ahead of 2026 Polls

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit on Friday released a “report card” targeting the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, alleging that it has fulfilled only 150 of the 505 promises made in its election manifesto, even as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

In a post on X, the BJP claimed that official government data confirms the DMK government has underperformed across major sectors.

The party alleged that the government has failed in key areas such as agriculture, law and order, and women’s safety. It described the current administration as an “ALLFAIL government” and accused it of misleading people in the name of the “Dravidian Model".

State BJP President Nainar Nagendran said the report card presents the “real situation” of the government to the people’s assembly through a video presentation.

The DMK has not responded to the BJP’s latest allegations at the time of writing this report.

DMDK joins DMK-led alliance ahead of 2026 polls

This comes after the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has officially joined the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

The party, founded by late actor-turned-politician ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth, formalised the alliance following a meeting at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam.

DMDK General Secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth, accompanied by party Treasurer L. K. Sudhish, met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M. K. Stalin to confirm the partnership.

BJP calls alliance a ‘wrong decision’

The BJP criticised the DMDK’s move, terming it a grave mistake.

In its statement, the party said that the late Vijayakanth would not have approved of the alliance, claiming that he had opposed the DMK throughout his political career.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy said the decision undermines Vijayakanth’s legacy. He alleged that the DMDK’s decision was driven by a desire for political power and seat-sharing benefits rather than public welfare.

Thirupathy further asserted that the development would have no impact on the National Democratic Alliance’s prospects in the upcoming elections. He claimed that there is significant anti-DMK sentiment in Tamil Nadu and maintained that the DMDK would be the party most affected by the shift.

2026 Assembly election

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in the first half of 2026.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam won 133 seats on its own, while the Secular Progressive Alliance secured a total of 159 seats.