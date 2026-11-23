Chandigarh: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has stepped up its preparations for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, setting up a 16-member state election committee to select candidates for all 117 constituencies. The panel, headed by state BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, brings together long-time party leaders and several prominent politicians who switched to the BJP from the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

The committee's formation comes as the BJP prepares to contest all 117 seats independently. The party is reportedly aiming to announce its first list of candidates by December, giving nominees time to prepare for the election campaign.

Interestingly, seven leaders who joined the BJP after leaving the Congress and SAD have found a place in the committee. However, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's absence, despite his wife Preneet Kaur's inclusion, has also drawn attention.

Who Are The 16 Members Of BJP's Punjab Election Committee?

The committee includes several senior leaders with experience in Punjab politics as well as the BJP's organisational structure.

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Apart from Kewal Singh Dhillon, the members are Manpreet Singh Badal, Tarun Chugh, Sunil Jakhar, Ashwani Sharma, Avinash Rai Khanna, Manoranjan Kalia, Shwet Malik, Vijay Sampla, Mantri Srinivasulu, Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Manjit Singh Manna, Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, Dinesh Babbu and Jangi Lal Mahajan.

Among the prominent leaders who moved to the BJP from the Congress are Manpreet Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Preneet Kaur, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi. Manjit Singh Manna joined the party after leaving the SAD.

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The panel also has three special invitees who will serve as central observers. These are national general secretary and Punjab in-charge Satish Poonia, along with state co-in-charges Virendra Sachdeva and Alka Gurjar.

Preneet Kaur is the only woman among the 16 full members. Meanwhile, Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan are the two BJP MLAs from Punjab who won in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Why Is Captain Amarinder Singh Missing From The List?

One of the notable aspects of the committee is the absence of Captain Amarinder Singh, a former Punjab Chief Minister and a prominent face in the state's politics. His wife, Preneet Kaur, who is also a former MP and Union Minister, has been included in the panel.

The omission comes at a time when the BJP is bringing leaders from different political backgrounds into its election preparations. While the party has not indicated any reason for Captain Amarinder Singh's exclusion, his absence is likely to draw attention as the BJP works to strengthen its position in Punjab.

The committee also reflects the party's attempt to bring together its established leadership and leaders who have experience of working with other political parties.

BJP Targets December For First Candidate List: What Is Its Punjab Strategy?

The formation of the election committee follows the BJP's announcement of two other panels as part of its preparations for the polls.

A 13-member manifesto committee, headed by Avinash Rai Khanna, has been constituted to work on the party's election promises. Another 14-member chargesheet committee, led by Sunil Jakhar, will focus on targeting the incumbent government. Party leaders have indicated that more election-related committees may be announced.

The BJP is also looking to distribute tickets early, with party insiders suggesting that its first candidate list could be released by December. The model code of conduct is tentatively expected to come into effect in the last week of December, according to party leaders.

The party is preparing to contest all 117 Assembly seats on its own. It has never formed a government independently in Punjab, although it was previously part of governments led by the SAD.

In the 2022 Assembly elections, the BJP contested 73 seats but won only two, securing a 6.65 per cent vote share.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already moved ahead with its candidate announcements. It recently released its second list of 31 candidates, taking its declared tally to 71 for the 117-member Assembly. AAP had won 92 seats in the 2022 elections, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 59.