BJP's Darekar Accuses Uddhav Thackeray Of Betraying Balasaheb's Ideology

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pravin Darekar on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray over his remarks against the BJP, alleging that Thackeray had distanced himself from the ideology of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Responding to Uddhav Thackeray's statement, Darekar claimed that political alliances had shaped the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief's thinking.

"One's perception shapes one's reality. He is saying this because he aligned himself with the colour green and with pro-Pakistan tendencies during the elections. It seems the concepts of Pakistan, Babar, and that specific culture have deeply influenced his mindset. To speak this way about the BJP is a betrayal of the ideology of the revered Balasaheb Thackeray," Darekar said.

Earlier, addressing a public gathering in Washim, Uddhav Thackeray claimed that those "looting" the temple are the "descendants of Babar." Thackeray accused the BJP of being "arrogant" and taking credit for the temple while allegedly "running away" during the Babri structure demolition."They have become so arrogant that they have now set out to loot the Ram Temple. When the Babri structure was demolished, they ran away. BJP leaders themselves had then said it was not their work. But once the temple was built following the Supreme Court's order, everyone rushed to take credit for it," Thackeray said. He further alleged that the alleged scam was a betrayal of the entire Hindu community.

Advertisement

"If those looting the Ram Temple are not Babar's descendants, then who are they? The betrayal is not just of Shiv Sena but of Hindus and their sentiments. Do these traitors have the courage to raise this issue in Parliament?" he challenged.

Hitting back at critics and rebel leaders who have claimed that his faction of the Shiv Sena is a spent force, the former Maharashtra Chief Minister asserted, “Some people have started howling like foxes, claiming that Shiv Sena is finished and that Uddhav Thackeray no longer travels among the people. Some turned traitors and proved ungrateful, but the staunch and committed Shiv Sainiks never wavered.”

Advertisement