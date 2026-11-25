Jaunpur: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said the BJP contests elections on the "lotus flower" and that the party's Chief Minister will be decided by elected MLAs after the polls, while confirming that he supports incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath.

Asked about the BJP's face for the 2027 Assembly elections, Maurya said, "BJP's face at the time of elections is the lotus flower, and elections are contested based on the lotus flower. After the elections, when MLAs are elected, their meeting is held, and central observers arrive. Based on that meeting, whoever is decided unanimously then leads. At present, our Chief Minister is Yogi Adityanath ji. Whether Yogi ji or someone else will be Chief Minister in the future, I cannot decide. The MLAs elected at that time will decide it."

Asked directly whether he supports Yogi Adityanath, Maurya replied, "Yes, I do."

When asked if he could himself be a contender, he said, "No individual decides this. SP, BSP, and Congress are private limited companies. We have a system here. Whenever the leader of the legislative party is chosen, central observers come after the election. Whatever happens, you will find out in 2027."

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On Congress MP Imran Masood's remark that his party was not "begging" for seats, Maurya said it made no difference to the BJP.

"Whether Imran Masood ji is upset, Rahul Gandhi is upset, or Aradhana ji is upset, what does it have to do with us? Whether they fight and clash among themselves or stay united, it makes no difference to BJP's health," he said.

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"Out of 100, 60 per cent of the votes are ours. The remaining 40 per cent is divided, and even in that divided share we have a portion, because the BJP's double-engine government is working with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'," he added.

Commenting on the SP-Congress seat-sharing talks, he said, "SP has shown Congress its standing; now let Congress show SP its standing. Whether their deal cooks up or not, it makes no difference to us."

Maurya claimed the Opposition's defeat was certain. "Whether the INDI alliance contests together or without an alliance, their complete defeat in Uttar Pradesh is certain, and the formation of a BJP government for the third time is certain," he said.

"In Jaunpur alone, the BJP will win double the number of seats compared to last time. Their political future in Uttar Pradesh is in darkness until 2047. BJP is in the present, and BJP will remain in the future," he added.

Maurya's remarks came amid a public exchange between Congress leader Imran Masood and SP leaders over the ongoing seat-sharing discussions. Masood had objected to the SP announcing five candidates while alliance talks were underway, asserting that Congress had neither asked for 26 seats nor sought specific constituencies.

"We were in the midst of discussions within the alliance. Alliance meetings took place in Delhi, and following those meetings, if a declaration is made in this manner--it is claimed that we asked for 26 seats. We never even asked you for 26 seats. We are not beggars," Masood had said.

In response, SP Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Rai urged Masood to exercise restraint and said alliance partners should maintain decorum in their public statements.

"Why is he saying this? The selection of words should be appropriate. One should speak in the spirit of an alliance," Rai had said.

Rai denied that the SP had taken any unilateral decision, maintaining that the party had clarified from the beginning that seats held by sitting legislators would not be part of the discussions. He also said the party leadership was capable of resolving differences through talks.

The seat-sharing discussions are taking place ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The SP has offered 26 seats to the Congress in the initial round of negotiations, while the Congress has sought 120 seats and is unwilling to accept a lower number, as per party sources. The next meeting is likely to take place on November 27, sources said.

Earlier, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had asked Congress to identify additional potential constituencies beyond the 26 seats on its priority list and called for consensus candidates under the PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) framework.

The SP has announced five candidates in its first list: Umar Ali Khan from Behat, Ashu Malik from Saharanpur, Nahid Hasan from Kairana, Mehboob Ali from Amroha and Jyoti Lodhi from Lalitpur.

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which the SP and Congress contested independently, the SP won 111 of the 347 seats it contested, while Congress secured two of the 399 seats it contested.