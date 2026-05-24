BJP's Massive Victory In Falta Is Bengal's Final Decree Against Politics Of Fear: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Falta Assembly Constituency reflects a mandate for progress and against what he described as "politics of fear".

Falta underwent re-polling on May 21, as irregularities were reported during the 2nd phase of polling in the assembly segment on April 29. After the win in Falta today, the BJP now has 208 MLAs in the 294-seat state assembly.

In a post on X, Shah wrote, “BJP's massive victory in the Falta Assembly Constituency is Bengal's final decree for progress and against the politics of fear. My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Falta for their blessings.”

He also congratulated the party's MLA-elect, Debangshu Panda and the West Bengal BJP leadership for the win. "Congratulations to MLA-elect Debangshu Panda Ji on this remarkable victory. I also congratulate CM West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Ji, @BJP4Bengal President Shri Samik Bhattacharya Ji, and all the karyakartas for their dedicated efforts towards restoring democracy by establishing a Modi Ji-led BJP government," Shah said in his post.

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The BJP has termed the victory in Falta politically significant, crediting party workers and on-the-ground organisational efforts for the outcome.

The re-polling recorded an approximate voter turnout of 88.13 per cent, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI).

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Furthermore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP Debangshu Panda for the massive win on the Falta seat in West Bengal, which underwent re-polling owing to irregularities in the second phase of elections.

Debangshu Panda recorded a massive win with a margin of 1,09,021 votes against Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

Hailing the victory on X, PM Modi said, “Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost.”

PM Modi posted, “People of Falta have spoken! Democracy has won, and intimidation has lost. Congratulations to Shri Debangshu Panda Ji for winning in Falta by a record margin. It indicates the unwavering faith of the people of West Bengal towards the BJP. People are seeing the exceptional work of the West Bengal Government across sectors and thus have decided to further bless us.”