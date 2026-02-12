BJP's Nishikant Dubey Moves Motion Against Rahul Gandhi, Seeks Termination Of LoP's Parliamentary Membership

New Delhi: BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said he has moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament Rahul Gandhi, while accusing him of misleading the country.

Dubey is seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader on contesting elections.

"I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey told ANI.

This comes after Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha yesterday, in which he accused the Central government of compromising national interests.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.

"You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests," he said.

Raising concerns over tariffs, Gandhi said the average tariff had increased from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent, a 6 times rise. At the same time, he claimed that US imports into India are projected to increase from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion.