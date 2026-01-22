BJP's Piyush Goyal Meets AIADMK's Palaniswami In Chennai, Seat-Sharing Talks Expected

Chennai: Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Thursday arrived at the residence of AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at Greenways Road in Chennai, amid expectations of crucial seat-sharing discussions between the two National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies ahead of the state Assembly elections.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami felicitated Union Minister and BJP Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal at his residence in Chennai. The meeting, described as a breakfast interaction, is expected to focus on finalising seat-sharing arrangements between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan also reached the residence of AIADMK General Secretary to attend the meeting. Speaking to ANI outside Palaniswami's residence, Srinivasan said, "He is an NDA leader and NDA chief ministerial candidate. Our leader, Piyush Goyal, is meeting him today, and he will also address the press this afternoon."

She further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a major public rally tomorrow in the state. "The Prime Minister will address a big rally, which will be a turning point for the Tamil Nadu elections," Srinivasan added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public meeting in Maduranthakam, Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu district, on Friday (January 23), as the BJP intensifies its efforts ahead of the state assembly elections.

The public meeting will mark the clarion call for the National Democratic Alliance for the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a special address, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, GK Vasan, John Pandian, and other leaders of alliance parties will also attend the event.

Meanwhile, AIADMK General Secretary Palaniswami on Wednesday welcomed the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and TTV Dhinakaran joining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), describing the move as a step towards defeating the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and restoring what he called the "golden era" of governance in Tamil Nadu.

In a post on X, Palaniswami, "To uproot the tyrannical rule of the DMK with its evil forces and bring an end to dynasty politics, and to reestablish in Tamil Nadu the golden era of governance of the esteemed revolutionary leader Amma, I warmly welcome with affection Mr. @TTVDhinakaran, the General Secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, who has joined the National Democratic Alliance today, and convey to him my heartfelt best wishes. With people's welfare as our sole goal, let us all unite as one to free #the_people_from_peril, #redeem_Tamil_Nadu from the clutches of the DMK family rule!" Palaniswami said.

The development comes nearly four months after Dhinakaran had quit the NDA. Speaking at a press conference in Chennai, the AMMK leader said his party was happy to rejoin the alliance, asserting that its primary aim is to bring back the government of "Amma", former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. "For AMMK and Tamil Nadu's welfare, we have forgotten about all betrayal," Dhinakaran said, adding that past differences had been set aside in the larger interest of the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dhinakaran met Union Minister Piyush Goyal. Goyal welcomed the AMMK back into the NDA, stating that the alliance would work collectively to defeat the DMK government in the upcoming Assembly elections. He said NDA partners, including the AIADMK and PMK, are committed to removing what he described as a corrupt and incompetent DMK government and promised good governance, social justice and better opportunities for the youth.