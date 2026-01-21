'Pakistan’s Ongoing Misinformation Campaign Against India': PIB Warns as Deepfake Video of Rajnath Singh Surfaces | Image: PIB Fact Check 'X'

In a desperate attempt to defame India, Pakistani propaganda accounts are circulating a digitally altered video falsely attributing statements to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about India and the Taliban. The Indian government's Press Information Bureau Fact Check unit has called out the social media accounts for depicting a false picture of the union Defence Minister.

In a post on its X social media handle, PIB Fact Check alerted users of the deepfake video of Rajnath Singh circulating online and wrote, "A digitally manipulated video of Defence Minister @rajnathsingh is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely attributing statements to him about India and the Taliban...Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has made NO such statement."

PIB Fact Check shared the digitally manipulated video of Rajnath Singh and also provided the link of the original video: https://youtu.be/2rsxpYXF9FI?si=cYjV4J0-PhFyRAJd

The government agency informed that the video is from the Defence Minister’s speech at the inaugural ceremony of the Medium Caliber Ammunition Facility in Nagpur.

Advertisement

In the X post, PIB Fact Check urged people to remain alert and not fall prey to the misinformation campaign of Pakistan against India.

"Beware! Such manipulated videos are being shared deliberately to mislead the public as part of Pakistan’s ongoing misinformation campaign against India," the agency wrote in its X post.

Advertisement

The PIB also sought cooperation from netizens to stop Pakistan's mischievous attempt to mislead people and provided a contact number and an email id to report such cases.

"Help stop misinformation. If you come across such misleading or manipulated content, report it immediately: WhatsApp: +91 8799711259, Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in," the PIB Fact Check wrote on X.

Earlier, PIB Fact Check called out Pakistani propaganda accounts for sharing a deepfake video of Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Operation Sindoor.