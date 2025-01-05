Suvendu Leads Rally in Bengal's Purba Medinipur to Protest 'Atrocities' on Hindus in B'desh

Kolkata: Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday led a rally in Purba Medinipur district to protest against "atrocities" on the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh.

The rally at Ramnagar was organised by the district unit of BJP but hundreds of 'Sanatan Bangali Hindu Samaj' (Bengali Hindu Association) members participated in the march and flaunted saffron flags.

Adhikari, the BJP MLA from Nandigram in the district, demanded justice for arrested Bangladeshi Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been imprisoned for the past two months by the interim government in the neighbouring country for "voicing the grievances of Hindus".

He alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has been "soft to the fundamentalist forces in Bangladesh".

The BJP leader called for a united movement among nationalists, devout Indians to "speak in one voice against the fundamentalist Islamist forces in Bangladesh and also in India".