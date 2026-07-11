BJP To Move Court Against Omar Abdullah Over His '30 Crore' Remark

Jammu: BJP launches a blistering attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, flatly denying allegations regarding a "30 crore charge" raised by the National Conference (NC) leader.

Omar Abdullah, the vice president of the National Conference (NC) and chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, claimed on Saturday that the BJP has offered statehood, a ministerial position, and Rs 20–30 crore to NC MLAs in exchange for their allegiance. He cautioned the BJP and the Centre “not to test our patience and decency”.

Speaking to party members at the "Madar-e-Meharban" Day rally in Hazratbal, Srinagar, Omar claimed that the National Conference was being divided once more."You are telling my MLAs in a closed room that you come with us and we will grant you statehood when your greed for money and ministers fails," he declared.

Speaking to Republic, BJP leader Ravinder Raina termed the allegations completely baseless and a desperate attempt by the ruling dispensation to divert public attention from its own governance failures.

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"These are highly misleading charges being propagated by Omar Abdullah," Raina said, responding firmly to the controversy. “The allegations are entirely far from reality, lacking any substance or factual backing. It has become a pattern for this administration to manufacture controversies when confronted with their own shortcomings.”

“Earlier, Omar said that PM Modi helped; otherwise, the J&K Govt would have been on its knees. Omar should refrain from such statements which are aimed at diverting from core issues. ⁠⁠These allegations are far from reality,” says BJP leader Ravinder Raina.

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The Chief Minister claimed that one of his Jammu MLAs had been approached by a Supreme Court attorney who works for the BJP. "If you join us, we'll give you one ministry, Rs 20–30 crores, and statehood status."

"Look at the stage, you won't see anyone who is ready to sell their faith for Rs 20 crores or even for 100 crores," Omar remarked, challenging the BJP. As everyone knows, Baba-e-Qaum Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Madre Meharban, and Farooq Abdullah have taught me that one day we shall have to answer to Allah for our actions, whether or not we have to do so now.