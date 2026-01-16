BJP Shares Video of Burning Hindu House in Bangladesh, Draws Comparison With Bengal’s Murshidabad

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday shared a video purportedly showing a Hindu house being set on fire in Bangladesh and drew a comparison with alleged incidents of targeted violence against Hindus in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, posted the video on X, claiming that the incident reflects “systematic, targeted persecution” of Hindus. In his post, Malviya alleged that the house of a Hindu teacher, Birendra Kumar Dey, also known as “Jhunu Sir”, in Gowainghat area of Sylhet district in Bangladesh, was set ablaze solely because of his religious identity.

“Much like how Hindu homes were earmarked and selectively targeted in West Bengal’s Murshidabad, another chilling, targeted attack on a Hindu family has taken place in Bangladesh”, Malviya added. He asserted that the incident was not an act of random violence but a deliberate and targeted attack.

The BJP leader further warned that the situation faced by Hindus in Bangladesh should serve as a cautionary signal for West Bengal. Drawing a parallel with past incidents in the state, Malviya alleged that Hindu Bengalis could face a similar fate if such incidents continue unchecked.

Advertisement

He referred to the killing of individuals named Horgobindo Das and Chandan Das, alleging they were brutally targeted and lynched while the state administration remained a mute spectator.

“What is happening to Hindus in Bangladesh today is a warning for West Bengal tomorrow”. Malviya said, urging Hindu's in West Bengal to “wake up” before its too late.

Advertisement

The BJP has repeatedly accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of failing to protect Hindus and allowing targeted violence in districts like Murshidabad. The ruling TMC, however, has consistently rejected these allegations, maintaining that the state remains committed to maintaining law and order and communal harmony.

There has been no official response so far from the Bangladesh government regarding the specific incident mentioned in the video. Authorities in Bangladesh have, in the past, stated that they act against communal violence and prosecute those responsible.