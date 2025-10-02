BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi for Colombia Remarks, Says India Will Reject Him Completely

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his comments made in Colombia, accusing him of repeatedly “insulting India from foreign soil”.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi has made it a habit to demean the country abroad instead of standing with the people on important occasions. “Rahul Gandhi is abroad. It would have been better if, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, he had extended greetings to the people of the country. But instead, he chooses to speak against India,” Prasad said.

The BJP leader accused the Congress MP of levelling “baseless allegations” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. “When he is abroad, he says there is no democracy in India. While overseas, he insults India. If he continues doing this, the people of India will reject him completely. He will neither win seats nor earn public trust,” he added.

Prasad further alleged that Rahul Gandhi harbours “affection for China” and never misses an opportunity to undermine India. “It is deeply painful to see him demean India from foreign soil without any sense of shame. On this day of Vijayadashami, I pray that India grows stronger and may all spiritual powers and deities bless our great nation,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, too, slammed Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “Leader of Propaganda” for denigrating India on foreign soil. “Once again Rahul Gandhi behaves like LoP — Leader of Propaganda. Goes abroad and attacks Indian Democracy! After all he wants to fight Indian state! Sometimes demands US-UK should intervene into our affairs and now this — from Sena to Judiciary to Sanvidhan to Sanatan!” he wrote on X.

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari labelled Rahul Gandhi as "anti-India". He claimed that Gandhi's remote control was in "foreign hands".

Intensifying his attack, Bhandari accused the Gandhi family of "keeping India poor" and said Rahul Gandhi was attacking India's progress and its democracy out of "jealousy and disgust". "Rahul Gandhi is anti-India. The one who hates India and its progress can speak such things on foreign soil that India can't be a leader. The Gandhi-Vadra family kept India poor due to such a mindset. When they see that India has emerged as a global leader and a four trillion-dollar economy under PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi is attacking India's progress and its democracy out of jealousy and disgust," Bhandari said.

The BJP’s reaction came after Rahul Gandhi, while speaking at EIA University in Colombia, alleged that corruption in India is centralised and that “three or four businesses are taking over the whole economy with direct links to the Prime Minister”.