BJP Stages Nationwide Protest Over Congress Workers ‘Shirtless’ Stunt at AI Summit, Delhi BJP President Detained

BJP Stages Nationwide Protest Over Indian Youth Congress Workers ‘Shirtless’ Stunt, 4 Accused to Be Produced Today at Patiala House Court | Image: Republic

In a parallel political development, leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party staged massive protests in multiple cities across the country against the Congress party over the Youth Congress 'Shirtless' demonstration at the AI summit.

In Surat, Gujarat, BJP workers held a protest rally condemning the incident. Similar demonstrations were also held in Jammu, where party workers raised slogans against the Congress, as well as in Mumbai and Delhi.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari in Delhi also criticised the 'Shirtless' protest, stating, “The people of the country are not going to forgive the Congress for this act. People from more than 80 countries came to the AI Summit, and everyone has wholeheartedly praised India’s efforts.”

Following these nationwide demonstrations, BJP workers were detained in Delhi during a protest against Youth Congress workers storming into the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

The protests come amid heightened political tensions following the disruption at the high-profile international summit, which saw participation from delegates across the globe.

Earlier, when LoP Rahul Gandhi was on his way from Mumbai to Bhiwandi, he was also shown black flags by BJP workers in a sign of protest.

'Shirtless' protest inside AI summit venue

The controversy comes after Indian Youth Congress workers barged into the ongoing AI Summit at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Friday and staged a ‘shirtless’ protest.

The protesters marched inside Hall No. 5, wearing or holding white T-shirts printed with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. The T-shirts carried slogans such as “India-US Trade Deal", “Epstein Files", and “PM is compromised".

They later removed their shirts and raised anti-Modi slogans, including “PM is Compromised", causing a commotion at the high-security venue where heightened security arrangements were in place.

In a post on X, the Indian Youth Congress also said its workers were protesting against a "compromised prime minister who has traded the identity of the country at the AI Summit".