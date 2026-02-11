Updated 11 February 2026 at 16:07 IST
BJP Takes Over Mumbai Mayor Post After 44 Years As Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has taken over the post of Mumbai Mayor after 44 years as Ritu Tawde has been elected unopposed at a meeting of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Gadhi has been elected as his deputy.
- India News
- 1 min read
BJP Takes Over Mumbai Mayor Post After 44 Years As Ritu Tawde Elected Unopposed | Image: X
Published By : Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 11 February 2026 at 16:04 IST