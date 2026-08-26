BJP To Contest All 117 Seats In Punjab In 2027, No Alliance Talks, Says Kewal Dhillon

Chandigarh: Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday said the party is preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections and will contest all 117 seats in the state.

He said there has been no discussion on any alliance.

"2027 State elections are coming up. BJP is all set. We will contest all 117 seats," Dhillon told reporters.

Shiromani Akali Dal Vice President Sanjiv Talwar said that while the party has given SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal full authority to take decisions regarding Punjab, he personally believes an alliance between the SAD and BJP could be capable of defeating the incumbent government.

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"While the entire Akali Dal has vested full authority in Sukhbir Singh Badal to make decisions regarding Punjab, I can share my personal view as an Akali leader. The people of Punjab rightly feel that there is only one alliance capable of ousting the current government--an alliance between the Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP," Talwar told ANI.

However, he stressed that the SAD's regional identity and Punjab-centric issues would remain central to any potential alliance.

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"Let me state that the Akali Dal has always been at the forefront of protecting Punjab and its interests. As a regional party, it is fully capable of steering the state and taking it forward," he said.

Talwar said that if the SAD president decides to form an alliance with the BJP, it would be based on a shared agenda and specific issues concerning Punjab.

"If our President does form an alliance with the BJP, it will be based on specific issues; it won't happen without a shared agenda, and the focus will primarily be on Punjab-centric issues--issues that a regional party understands best," he said.

"So, I don't think the question of who is the 'big partner' or 'small partner' will even arise," he added.

The BJP and SAD were previously alliance partners in Punjab, but the two parties parted ways in 2020 amid differences over the farm laws.

There is some speculation that BJP could emerge as a "bigger partner" in the possible alliance.

Reacting to these reports, AAP leader Baltej Pannu said that the status of a senior or junior partner in politics is ultimately decided by the people.

"In politics, it is the people themselves who decide who the 'big brother' is and who the 'younger brother' is; the parties do not make this decision," Pannu told ANI.

He attacked the SAD, saying the party has been "politically decimated" in Punjab.

"The Akali Dal (Badal) has been politically decimated in Punjab. Everyone knows what happened to them in 2017 and 2022. They are ready to do anything to save the reputation of the Badal family in the Assembly," Pannu said.

"When the farmers' protest was taking place, they parted ways with the BJP, claiming they came from farming families and were separating to help the farmers. Has the farmers' issue been resolved?" he asked.

Punjab Minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond hit out at the BJP.

"Whether it plays the role of an elder brother or a younger brother, whether they contest 117 seats or 17 seats, BJP is going to get zero seats in Punjab," Sond told ANI.

He accused the BJP of alienating farmers during the prolonged farmers' agitation.