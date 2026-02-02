BJP To Go Solo In Punjab Assembly Polls, State Co-In-charge Confirms; Mega Rallies Planned Ahead

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party has signalled a major political shift in Punjab ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, announcing that it will contest the polls independently and is confident of forming the next government in the state.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Dr Narendra Singh Rana, co-in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party Punjab, said the party is already in full election mode and preparing to go solo in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Rana asserted that the BJP’s organisational machinery is being strengthened at every level, from booths to the top leadership. According to him, the party is witnessing a steady influx of people joining its ranks, which has boosted confidence within the organisation.

“We will fight the Punjab Assembly elections on our own. The way people are joining us, we are confident that BJP will form the government in 2027,” Rana said.

He added that the party is gearing up for an aggressive campaign across the state, with plans to hold mega rallies in the coming days. These rallies, he said, will focus on taking on the current government over issues such as law and order, which the BJP believes have deteriorated in Punjab.