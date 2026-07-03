BJP Urges Patience in SIT Probe into Ram Mandir Theft Row as Opposition Claims 'Masks Removed'

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh: The alleged embezzlement of donations for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has triggered a massive political storm in Uttar Pradesh, with the opposition launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP, while the government maintains that a transparent probe is underway.

On the matter, while speaking to ANI, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma assured that the state government has taken swift action.

"The Chief Minister has ordered an SIT investigation. The SIT investigation is underway, and a transparent investigation is being conducted. People should wait and have faith," Sharma said.

State Cabinet Minister Sanjay Nishad stated to ANI that, unlike previous regimes, the current government is not hushing up corruption.

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"Corruption existed in the past too, but everything used to be hushed up. There was protection [for the corrupt]. In our tenure, however, these cases are being exposed, and punishments are being handed out. One should have faith in the investigation. Instead of making statements to shield the accused and mislead the public, one should support the action taken against corruption," Nishad told ANI.

He further added, “The investigation follows a specific process until the file is closed. No one can be accused without evidence.”

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Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Surendra Jain has hit out at the Congress party over its allegations of embezzlement in Ram Mandir donations, labelling the party's leaders as "fake devotees" who use Lord Ram's name only for electoral gains.

Jain claimed that the Congress has a history of playing politics over the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, dating back to the era of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

"When Ram Lalla appeared, the local Muslims submitted a written statement declaring they had no interest in the Babri Masjid--noting that no Namaz had been offered there since 1935--and suggested handing it over to the Hindus. Yet, Jawaharlal Nehru disregarded their stance," Jain said.

The VHP leader further alleged that instead of resolving the matter, the then-government chose to complicate it. Launching a scathing attack on the Congress's recent criticisms regarding the temple's construction and funds, Jain said the party's devotion is superficial.

"An order was given to lock that structure rather than allowing entry, and ever since, they have continuously engaged in politics over Ram...These are fake devotees of Ram who try to project themselves as such only during elections, while seeking to insult those who are true devotees and have dedicated their lives to the cause. They will not succeed," the VHP spokesperson stated.

Meanwhile, RSS leader Indresh Kumar said, "The government has taken action in this matter by constituting an SIT. I have complete faith that the government, Trust and the Sangathan together will deliver justice which will be appreciated by all. No dearest, no nearest, wait for justice."

National Commission for Backwards Classes (NCBC) Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti also weighed in, urging the opposition to refrain from politicising matters of faith.

Chairperson Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said, "Raising questions at this stage is not appropriate. The investigation is ongoing. I am confident that given the pace of the investigation and the fact that some individuals have been taken into remand, the truth will be revealed very soon."

Taking a swipe at the AAP convenor, she added, "Arvind Kejriwal himself once quoted his grandmother as saying, "A temple should not be built on disputed land. So, I believe such people should exercise some patience. Everyone ought to remain patient until the investigation is fully concluded. Matters of faith are not political..."

However, the opposition remains unconvinced by the state-led SIT probe. Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar backed the demand for a higher-level inquiry.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar said, "KC Venugopal has said the right thing and the Congress supports this. He has made a very legitimate demand that such a major incident cannot be investigated on a small scale; if the truth is to be brought out, it is necessary to form a committee headed by a Supreme Court judge and send the culprits to jail..."

Karnataka State Minister Sharan Prakash Patil claimed the incident has exposed the "true face" of the saffron brigade, saying, "The BJP, VHP, and RSS--their true masks have now been removed. The way they are exploiting this Ram Mandir, it is very apparent to the country that they were wearing a mask of Hindutva and trying to mislead the people of the country..."

Earlier, on Monday, a local court in Ayodhya remanded all eight accused in the alleged donation scam to 14 days of judicial custody. The court's decision follows a high-intensity investigation by the Uttar Pradesh Police into reports of financial irregularities and the misappropriation of funds and offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has been granted a 15-day extension to complete its investigation.