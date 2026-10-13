BJP Women MPs Petition President Murmu, Seek Strict Action Against Congress' Bimol Akoijam Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

New Delhi: A high-level delegation of women Members of Parliament from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, submitting a memorandum seeking strict action against Congress MP and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over allegations of sexual harassment.

The delegation, comprising Lok Sabha MPs Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Malvika Devi, alongside Rajya Sabha MPs S. Phangnon Konyak and Geeta Shakya, and senior BJP leader Rekha Sharma, demanded constitutional intervention to ensure accountability and the safety of female students in higher education institutions.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, New Delhi BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj mounted a fierce attack against the Congress leadership, accusing them of shielding an accused lawmaker.

"Yesterday, BJP's women workers were holding a very peaceful demonstration outside the Congress headquarters, but 'Smash the Patriarchy' is a very hollow slogan for Congress. Their national office-bearer, Sanjeev Singh, carried out an unprovoked physical assault. He repeatedly raised his hands on our women workers, behaved indecently, and used obscenities. This is Congress's hypocrisy.”

“Their own leadership raises hands on women journalists, raises hands on women police officers. Their office-bearers raise hands on BJP's women workers, but BJP's women workers will not bow down before Congress's thuggery. The echo of the 11 JNU women students doesn't seem to be reaching Rahul Gandhi's ears, but we will ensure they get justice,” she added.

Former National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson, Rekha Sharma, alleged that multiple female students were subjected to severe harassment and inappropriate conduct under the guise of academic interaction.

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"Not just one, but several young girls were subjected to this. They were shown clips from different movies and asked personal questions like, 'If you are in a relationship, what kind of relationship is it? Can you explain that to me?' Extremely vulgar and indecorous language was used while speaking to these girls. They were sexually harassed. Not one, not two, but 11 girls were sexually harassed," Sharma said.

Hitting out at the Congress leadership for failing to take disciplinary action against the lawmaker, the former NCW chief questioned the party's ideological posturing on women's rights.

"The Congress party, which talks about slogans like 'Smash the patriarchy,' is completely silent today. They are quiet, no one is speaking out, and not a single leader has raised their voice against him. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi: when will you break your silence?" she questioned.

Sharma emphasised that because the Congress party has shown no intent to hold the MP accountable, approaching the Head of State remained their only option.

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"We are going to make this very request to the Honourable President: that he should be removed as a Member of Parliament. It does not appear that the Congress will take any action against him. That is why the only resort left for us is to approach the Honourable President," she added.

The representation comes in the wake of the JNU administration initiating action under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) framework against Akoijam, who has denied the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

JNU dismissed Akoijam from service with immediate effect on October 9, following an inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment. The order stated that the university's Internal Committee (IC) recommended major punishment against Akoijam based on its findings in the inquiry. The professor, who was associated with the Centre for the Study of Social Systems at the School of Social Sciences, was accused of sexual harassment by 11 female students at JNU.