BJP Worker Madhu Mandal Beaten to Death, Family Blames TMC Rivals, Calls for Immediate Arrest

Kolkata – Tragedy has struck West Bengal's New Town area where a celebratory atmosphere quickly turned into a scene of horror.The incident happened during a victory rally after the BJP secured a win in the Rajarhat-New Town assembly seat. Madhu’s body was later found in a patch of mud, and his family is convinced he was targeted and beaten to death by rival TMC workers.

The scenes at the family home were heartbreaking. Madhu’s wife and children were inconsolable. Local BJP leader Chandan Sharma, who was deeply affected by the loss, shared his grief with reporters. "Not even four hours had passed, and I had to garland my own brother," he said, while calling for the immediate arrest of the killers and asking supporters to stay calm.

Madhu’s niece was also firm in her demand for justice, stating that the family wants nothing less than the death penalty for those who took him away. The family has pointed fingers directly at local TMC leader Kamal Mandal, accusing him and his supporters of being behind the brutal attack.

This tragedy has once again raised serious concerns about post-poll violence in West Bengal following the 2026 Assembly elections. While the police are now investigating the case, the atmosphere in the area remains very tense.