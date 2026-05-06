What Conditions Did Congress Set For Its Alliance With Vijay’s TVK After The Verdict? Explained

Chennai: The Indian National Congress (INC) has announced its decision to ally with Thiru C. Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form the next state government.

This comes after the TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, falling just short of the 118-seat majority mark.

The announcement of this strategic partnership has fundamentally shifted the state's political map, but it comes with significant strings attached.

Mandate for Change

The move follows a formal request from the TVK President, marking a major milestone for the party after a decisive mandate from the people of Tamil Nadu.

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The youth of Tamil Nadu, in particular, appear to have rallied behind Vijay’s vision, propelling TVK to the forefront of the state's leadership.

In a joint statement, the Congress party emphasised its constitutional duty to uphold the mandate, noting that its goals of welfarist and inclusive politics align directly with the platform presented by the TVK during the campaign.

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Conditions of the Alliance

While the support from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee and the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) is comprehensive, it is not without specific conditions.

The Congress has laid out a framework for the partnership:

1. Exclusion of Communal Forces

AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, issued a statement today confirming that Congress's support is strictly conditional. The primary condition is that the TVK must keep any "communal forces" out of the alliance, widely seen as a mandate to avoid any cooperation with the BJP or its partners.

2. Appropriate Sharing and Mutual Respect

Congress has transitioned from being a junior partner in the previous DMK-led alliance to seeking a more active role. They have formally requested an "appropriate share" in the state government. This implies a power-sharing agreement; Congress expects cabinet berths or a significant say in policy administration rather than just providing external support.

3. Long-term Political Pact

The agreement specifically mentions a roadmap for future elections, including Local Body Elections, cooperation at the grassroots level, the Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha, and a strategic alignment for national-level representation.

Rahul Gandhi and Mr Vijay have jointly pledged to fulfil the promises made to the electorate, with a specific focus on youth empowerment and progressive reform.

Vision for the New Era

The alliance has framed its mission as a return to the Kamaraj Rule, often cited as the gold standard for administration and education in Tamil Nadu.

The alliance has pledged to restore the glory days of Perunthalaivar Kamaraj while adhering to the social justice ideals of Thanthai Periyar and the constitutional framework of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Rahul Gandhi and Vijay issued a joint statement today, specifically addressing the youth of the state, "This mandate is a rejection of the status quo. We pledge to fulfil the dreams of the millions of young voters who have asked for a government that is transparent, progressive, and deeply rooted in constitutional values."